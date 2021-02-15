iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60,808 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 172.6% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 123,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,683. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.01. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

