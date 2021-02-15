iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,720 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.81% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWS. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000.

Shares of EWS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.26. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

