iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 46.7% from the January 14th total of 702,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUR opened at $29.22 on Monday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $29.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.54.

Get iShares MSCI Turkey ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 14,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.