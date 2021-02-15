iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Holdings Decreased by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,710. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.45. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

