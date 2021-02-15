iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.82. 157,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,941. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

