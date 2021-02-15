iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Boosted by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 75,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 140,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.82 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

