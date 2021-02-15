iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Position Lifted by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $37.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

