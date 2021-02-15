iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $37.95. 598,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,671,538. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

