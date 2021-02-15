iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,343,000 after purchasing an additional 234,374 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,132,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,610,000 after buying an additional 19,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

