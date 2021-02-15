iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 30,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,042,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,995,910. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

