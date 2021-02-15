iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $227.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,995,910. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

