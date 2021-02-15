iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after buying an additional 171,555 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,542,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 88,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.58 on Monday, reaching $74.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,228. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

