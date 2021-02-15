iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,074 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.05. 20,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,793. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $112.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

