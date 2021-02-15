iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 374.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4,171.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 83.9% in the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $139.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.93. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $139.52.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

