iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,785 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of BATS NEAR opened at $50.23 on Monday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14.

Further Reading: SEC Filing

