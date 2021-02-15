iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,012 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.08. 151,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

