iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,558,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,451,000 after buying an additional 605,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,335,000 after buying an additional 285,167 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 2,204,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,671,000 after buying an additional 650,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,425,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,779,000 after purchasing an additional 828,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 989,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,557,000 after purchasing an additional 98,163 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $$110.52 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 14,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,303. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.59. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

