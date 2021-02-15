iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 307.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $67.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $67.30.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

