iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Position Increased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,188 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after buying an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,345,000 after buying an additional 161,037 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 198,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 290,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,640,000 after buying an additional 148,305 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $93.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day moving average is $100.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $94.19.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

