iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

IYR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.54. 329,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,273,476. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.19. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.