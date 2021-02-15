Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ROAM Global Management LP purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.85. The stock had a trading volume of 614,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $169.95 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

