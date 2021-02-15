Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Buys 17,300 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

KMI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.84. 526,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,802,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 296.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.