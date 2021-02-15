Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $254.56. The company had a trading volume of 346,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,565. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $255.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.33.

