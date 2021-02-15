Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.37. 187,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,021. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $213,857.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,766 shares of company stock valued at $17,037,252. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

