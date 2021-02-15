Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 557,968 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 437,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.69. 42,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,262. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. Raymond James cut their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

