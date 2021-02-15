Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. 1,238,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,123,301. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.