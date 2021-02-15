Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 1.1% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of KO traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $50.69. 757,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

