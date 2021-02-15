Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 170.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.2% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.73. The company had a trading volume of 40,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,810. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $439.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

