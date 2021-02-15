Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 11,516 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,157,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.77. 27,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,565. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.70 and a 12 month high of $133.85.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

