Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,385 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,203,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,174,000 after buying an additional 1,331,568 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 23,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

C traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.63. 831,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,822,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

