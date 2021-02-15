Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,089 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 607,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 57,985 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $34.72. The stock had a trading volume of 867,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,741,082. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

