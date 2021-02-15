Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $11,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $114.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average of $100.12. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

