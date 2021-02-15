Jarvis Network Price Hits $0.19 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jarvis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 73.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00059384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.41 or 0.00273087 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00086335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00091283 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00092701 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.17 or 0.00410775 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.21 or 0.00186046 BTC.

Jarvis Network Token Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

