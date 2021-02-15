JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,114 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in JD.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in JD.com by 5.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 50.1% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.31. 311,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410,365. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.18.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

