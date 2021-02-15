Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $8.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2021 earnings at $31.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $57.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $106.59 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,150.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,123.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,922.09. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,290.03.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.