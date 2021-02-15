Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.23.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.63 on Monday. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.61.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at $14,706,870.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,826 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,736 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,732,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 886,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,441,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,950,000 after purchasing an additional 852,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

