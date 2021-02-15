Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pernod Ricard in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pernod Ricard’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day moving average is $35.77. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

