Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.62). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASC. TheStreet lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.66.

ASC opened at $4.21 on Monday. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

