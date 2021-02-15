Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barbero now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2021 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $90.59 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.06.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $79,730.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.