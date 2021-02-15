Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Coca-Cola HBC AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCHGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola HBC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $32.88 on Monday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

