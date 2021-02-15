Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Douglas Emmett in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.21.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.85.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $29.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,037,000 after purchasing an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after acquiring an additional 626,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 51.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,015 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,778,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 595,438 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.