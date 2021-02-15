Jefferies Financial Group Comments on FMC Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

FMC opened at $107.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $111.19. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in FMC by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.