Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Heineken’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heineken in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.12.

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of Heineken stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. Heineken has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

