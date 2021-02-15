Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mesoblast Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mesoblast in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.75). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mesoblast’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

MESO has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Mesoblast stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 3.71.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.03 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 528.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

