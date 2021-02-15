Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.07.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $164.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 29.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 104.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in General Dynamics by 66.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Dynamics by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

