Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TripAdvisor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the travel company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRIP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the third quarter worth about $300,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 72.5% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,869 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.