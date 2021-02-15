Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Molina Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MOH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.54.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $216.28 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $246.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 423,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,925,000 after acquiring an additional 236,896 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $25,718,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,478.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,271,000 after purchasing an additional 124,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

