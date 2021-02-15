Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report released on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $662.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $309.38 and a one year high of $689.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $596.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

