Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ESLOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Societe Generale downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

ESLOY opened at $83.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $83.16.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

