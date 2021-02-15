Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on F.N.B. Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FNB. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stephens cut shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

FNB opened at $11.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

